Machete-Toting Man Arrested Inside US Capitol
A man was arrested for attempting to bring a machete and knives into the US Capitol Visitor Centre. The weapons were discovered during an X-ray screening, leading to his arrest on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon. Security screening was temporarily halted but later resumed.
Police arrested a man on Wednesday attempting to bring a machete and three knives into the US Capitol Visitor Centre. The illicit items were spotted during an X-ray screening by US Capitol police.
The individual, who remains unnamed, now faces charges of carrying a dangerous weapon. Initially, the detection caused a temporary halt to security operations on the north side of the visitor centre, but the screening has since resumed.
This incident unfolded as the US Capitol saw visitors gathering to honor President Jimmy Carter, lying in state. President-elect Donald Trump was also expected to visit, marking his first arrival since leaving office in 2021.
