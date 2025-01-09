Left Menu

George Santos Podcast Request Delays Sentencing

A federal judge delayed George Santos' sentencing for fraud and identity theft, allowing more time for his podcast to help pay off debts. Santos, a former congressman, seeks to use the podcast to fund restitution. Prosecutors criticize the delay, implying it promotes crime profiteering.

George Santos

A federal judge has postponed the sentencing of George Santos, a former U.S. congressman involved in fraud and identity theft, allowing him more time to continue his podcast "Pants on Fire." The podcast is intended to help repay over half a million dollars in debts.

Judge Joanna Seybert, based in Central Islip, New York, granted a delay until April 25, describing it as a "one-time courtesy." Santos' legal team argued that the additional time would assist in gathering funds for victim compensation and prepare for sentencing.

However, prosecutors accused Santos of using the delay for personal promotion, suggesting that permitting a criminal to benefit financially from notoriety would convey a troubling message to the public. Despite the opposition, Santos aims to leverage his podcast for financial recovery.

