High-Stakes Discussion: China Meets Las Vegas Sands CEO

China's vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen and Las Vegas Sands CEO Robert Goldstein met to discuss China-U.S. economic relations and the company's growth in China. Their meeting signifies the ongoing dialogue between the two countries to strengthen trade ties and assess corporate strategies in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-01-2025 07:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 07:35 IST
In a significant diplomatic engagement, China's vice commerce minister, Wang Shouwen, held discussions with Robert Goldstein, CEO of Las Vegas Sands, on Wednesday. The meeting was confirmed by a statement from the commerce ministry released on Thursday.

The main focus of their talks included the economic and trade relations between China and the United States. Additionally, they discussed the current and future development trajectory of Las Vegas Sands' operations in China.

This meeting exemplifies the continued efforts by both nations to enhance their economic partnership, while also providing a platform for multinational corporations to strategize their market presence.

