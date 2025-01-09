Biden Cancels Italy Trip to Tackle California Wildfires
President Joe Biden has canceled a scheduled trip to Italy in order to focus on the federal response to severe wildfires in California, which have caused significant destruction and casualties. The wildfires have reached the Hollywood Hills, stretching firefighting resources to their limits.
In a significant decision, U.S. President Joe Biden has canceled his impending trip to Italy due to the devastating wildfires raging across California. This move underscores his administration's commitment to managing this pressing crisis, as the fires have claimed lives and destroyed property.
Biden had been scheduled to visit Italy from January 9-12 and meet with prominent leaders including Pope Francis. However, the urgency of the situation in California has shifted his priorities, with a Major Disaster declaration already approved for the state.
The fires have posed severe challenges, particularly in Los Angeles, where they have encroached upon the Hollywood Hills. The crisis has led to fatalities, vast property damage, and strained firefighting and emergency resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
