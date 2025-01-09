Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Revered Tirupati Temple

A tragic stampede occurred at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh, India, killing at least six and injuring many. Thousands had lined up to collect tokens for a temple visit considered auspicious, leading to chaos and a subsequent stampede.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:37 IST
  • India

In a tragic incident, at least six individuals lost their lives while several were injured during a stampede at the renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh, southern India. The incident unfolded late Wednesday as thousands assembled to secure tokens for a free temple visit.

Authorities had organized the issuance of tokens at a local school for visits to occur between January 10 and 19, a period deemed auspicious by devotees. The massive gathering resulted in overcrowding, leading to panic and chaos that caused the deadly stampede.

The state's chief minister reported that eager devotees had gathered from Wednesday itself, with jostling soon escalating into tragedy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the event, sending condolences to the bereaved families via a post on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

