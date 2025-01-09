Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Revered Tirupati Temple
A tragic stampede occurred at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh, India, killing at least six and injuring many. Thousands had lined up to collect tokens for a temple visit considered auspicious, leading to chaos and a subsequent stampede.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, at least six individuals lost their lives while several were injured during a stampede at the renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh, southern India. The incident unfolded late Wednesday as thousands assembled to secure tokens for a free temple visit.
Authorities had organized the issuance of tokens at a local school for visits to occur between January 10 and 19, a period deemed auspicious by devotees. The massive gathering resulted in overcrowding, leading to panic and chaos that caused the deadly stampede.
The state's chief minister reported that eager devotees had gathered from Wednesday itself, with jostling soon escalating into tragedy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the event, sending condolences to the bereaved families via a post on X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED probing role of Canadian colleges, Indian entities in human trafficking
Vajpayee architect of India's transition into 21st century: PM Modi
UN Sec-General pays tributes to Indian peacekeeper
FPI inflows into Indian equities drop sharply in 2024; rebound anticipated in 2025
BPCL picks Andhra Pradesh for India's last greenfield refinery project