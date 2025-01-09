Left Menu

Elon Musk's Political Maneuvering: A Global Power Play

Reports indicate Elon Musk has been in discussions about ousting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer before the next election. Musk's international political involvement includes endorsing Germany's right-wing party and criticizing Starmer's prosecutorial past, raising concerns over his global influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 11:53 IST
Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, is reportedly in private discussions with allies about unseating British Prime Minister Keir Starmer before the upcoming general election, according to the Financial Times.

Musk, known for his close ties with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, recently endorsed a German anti-immigration party and has made waves by commenting on British politics, urging Prime Minister Starmer's resignation. Sources claim Musk seeks to destabilize the Labour government and explore support for alternative political movements in Britain.

Despite these claims, Musk has not commented, and his actions have drawn concern from other world leaders, such as Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, signaling apprehension about Musk's impact on global political landscapes.

