Workplace Tensions Turn Deadly in Rampura Homicide

A 25-year-old man, identified as Golu, was allegedly murdered by his colleagues due to ongoing workplace tensions, according to police reports in Rampura.

The police were alerted to a foul smell from a locked room, leading them to discover Golu's decomposed body. The investigation pointed towards his colleagues, Ranjeet and Neeraj Verma, who shared a tumultuous history with him.

Officials reported that Golu had been verbally and physically abusive towards the suspects. This antagonistic relationship culminated in the murder, carried out with a wooden stick, as suspects confessed to retaliating against Golu's actions.

