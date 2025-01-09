Workplace Tensions Turn Deadly in Rampura Homicide
A 25-year-old man named Golu was allegedly killed by his colleagues in Rampura after reportedly insulting them at work. The investigation led to the apprehension of two suspects, Ranjeet and Neeraj Verma. The tension escalated following Golu's verbal and physical attacks on them.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A 25-year-old man, identified as Golu, was allegedly murdered by his colleagues due to ongoing workplace tensions, according to police reports in Rampura.
The police were alerted to a foul smell from a locked room, leading them to discover Golu's decomposed body. The investigation pointed towards his colleagues, Ranjeet and Neeraj Verma, who shared a tumultuous history with him.
Officials reported that Golu had been verbally and physically abusive towards the suspects. This antagonistic relationship culminated in the murder, carried out with a wooden stick, as suspects confessed to retaliating against Golu's actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement