Left Menu

Raids and Retribution: Political Tensions Rise in Rajasthan

The Enforcement Directorate raided properties linked to Rajasthan Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas as part of a Rs 48,000-crore money laundering investigation tied to the PACL Ponzi scheme. Khachariyawas claims the raids are politically motivated, alleging harassment from the BJP-led central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:46 IST
Raids and Retribution: Political Tensions Rise in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at properties associated with Rajasthan Congress leader and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas as part of an ongoing investigation into a major money laundering scheme involving the PACL Ponzi fraud.

Khachariyawas, who has been vocally critical of the central government, accused the ruling party of using central agencies as tools for political persecution. He declared that he has done nothing wrong and vowed to continue his activism.

The ED's investigation roots back to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR against PACL India Ltd. and its associates, accused of duping investors out of Rs 48,000 crore through fraudulent investment schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025