Raids and Retribution: Political Tensions Rise in Rajasthan
The Enforcement Directorate raided properties linked to Rajasthan Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas as part of a Rs 48,000-crore money laundering investigation tied to the PACL Ponzi scheme. Khachariyawas claims the raids are politically motivated, alleging harassment from the BJP-led central government.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at properties associated with Rajasthan Congress leader and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas as part of an ongoing investigation into a major money laundering scheme involving the PACL Ponzi fraud.
Khachariyawas, who has been vocally critical of the central government, accused the ruling party of using central agencies as tools for political persecution. He declared that he has done nothing wrong and vowed to continue his activism.
The ED's investigation roots back to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR against PACL India Ltd. and its associates, accused of duping investors out of Rs 48,000 crore through fraudulent investment schemes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
If they (BJP) have problems with minorities, will they change Constitution of country, questions Mamata.
Delhi's Power Struggle: AAP vs BJP
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP: Allegations of Constitutional Undermining and Eid Restrictions
Mamata Banerjee Critiques BJP's Divisive Politics
Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal Targets 'Adjustment Politics'