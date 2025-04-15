Raids and Retribution: Political Tensions Rise in Rajasthan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at properties associated with Rajasthan Congress leader and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas as part of an ongoing investigation into a major money laundering scheme involving the PACL Ponzi fraud.

Khachariyawas, who has been vocally critical of the central government, accused the ruling party of using central agencies as tools for political persecution. He declared that he has done nothing wrong and vowed to continue his activism.

The ED's investigation roots back to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR against PACL India Ltd. and its associates, accused of duping investors out of Rs 48,000 crore through fraudulent investment schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)