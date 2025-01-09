Left Menu

Armenia's EU Move Sparks Tension with Russia

The Kremlin expresses concern over Armenia's decision to initiate an EU accession process, questioning its compatibility with the Eurasian Economic Union membership. Armenia, historically allied with Russia, has shifted closer to the West recently, prompting geopolitical implications within the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:15 IST
Armenia's EU Move Sparks Tension with Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has voiced its concern over Armenia's recent political maneuver aiming to join the European Union. The Russian government's apprehension was echoed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who stated that dual membership with the Eurasian Economic Union and the EU would be untenable for Armenia.

This legislative step marks a significant pivot in Armenia's historical alliance with Russia, reflecting its growing inclination towards Western alliances. The proposed EU accession bill signals a possible realignment in Armenia's foreign policy strategy.

As Armenia strengthens ties with the West, the geopolitical landscape of the region may face substantial shifts, raising critical discussions about future collaborations and alignments among neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025