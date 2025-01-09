The Kremlin has voiced its concern over Armenia's recent political maneuver aiming to join the European Union. The Russian government's apprehension was echoed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who stated that dual membership with the Eurasian Economic Union and the EU would be untenable for Armenia.

This legislative step marks a significant pivot in Armenia's historical alliance with Russia, reflecting its growing inclination towards Western alliances. The proposed EU accession bill signals a possible realignment in Armenia's foreign policy strategy.

As Armenia strengthens ties with the West, the geopolitical landscape of the region may face substantial shifts, raising critical discussions about future collaborations and alignments among neighboring countries.

