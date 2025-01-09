Left Menu

Mysterious Death of ITBP Jawan Sparks Investigation

A jawan from the 39th battalion of ITBP, Sajjan Singh, was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances in Greater Noida. The incident occurred in a toilet of a battalion complex. The police are investigating, with a post-mortem underway to determine the exact cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:27 IST
Mysterious Death of ITBP Jawan Sparks Investigation
Jawan
  • Country:
  • India

A jawan from the 39th battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) died under suspicious circumstances in a toilet of the battalion's Greater Noida complex, police revealed on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as 59-year-old Sajjan Singh, served as an Assistant Sub-Inspector stationed at the Surajpur police region's ITBP 39th battalion.

Inspector Vinod Kumar of the Surajpur police stated that Singh was found dead in the toilet this morning. Following the notification, the police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Singh's family has been informed, with the cause of death pending the post-mortem results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025