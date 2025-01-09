Mysterious Death of ITBP Jawan Sparks Investigation
A jawan from the 39th battalion of ITBP, Sajjan Singh, was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances in Greater Noida. The incident occurred in a toilet of a battalion complex. The police are investigating, with a post-mortem underway to determine the exact cause of death.
A jawan from the 39th battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) died under suspicious circumstances in a toilet of the battalion's Greater Noida complex, police revealed on Thursday.
The deceased, identified as 59-year-old Sajjan Singh, served as an Assistant Sub-Inspector stationed at the Surajpur police region's ITBP 39th battalion.
Inspector Vinod Kumar of the Surajpur police stated that Singh was found dead in the toilet this morning. Following the notification, the police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Singh's family has been informed, with the cause of death pending the post-mortem results.
