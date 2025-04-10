Left Menu

NBCC's Successful E-Auction Sells 1,185 Units in Greater Noida

State-owned NBCC Ltd successfully sold 1,185 residential units through an e-auction, raising Rs 1,504.69 crore in Greater Noida. The funds will aid ongoing projects, including bank loan payments, and contribute to completing stalled Amrapali Projects, fulfilling numerous home buyers' dreams.

State-owned NBCC Ltd has announced the successful sale of 1,185 residential units through an e-auction, managing to garner a substantial Rs 1,504.69 crore in Greater Noida.

The company revealed that the auction, held at Aspire Dream Valley in Greater Noida (W), received an overwhelming response where bids surpassed the reserve price significantly.

This capital influx is earmarked for ongoing projects, including bank loan repayments, and critically, to propel the completion of the stalled Amrapali Projects, making home ownership possible for many buyers.

