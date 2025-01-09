Left Menu

The Global Threat of Illegal Online Pharmacies

The U.S. Trade Representative's annual report highlights that nearly all of the world's 35,000 online pharmacies operate illegally, posing significant risks to consumers. It also flags numerous countries and platforms, especially in Asia, for selling counterfeit goods and emphasizes the ongoing battle against global piracy and the sale of counterfeit products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:41 IST
The Global Threat of Illegal Online Pharmacies
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The U.S. Trade Representative's annual report has revealed alarming findings: nearly all of the 35,000 online pharmacies worldwide are operating illegally. Consumers risk purchasing ineffective or dangerous drugs from these sources, the report warns. Many such pharmacies mimic legitimate e-commerce platforms, claiming false endorsements from the FDA.

The report highlights the prevalence of counterfeit and pirated products in 19 countries and singles out three dozen online retailers, mainly in Asia, for engaging in illegal activities. Authorities have issued stark warnings about the risks of purchasing prescription drugs from these sites.

Despite efforts to combat piracy, issues persist, including cyberlockers and 'bulletproof' ISPs. The report praises efforts to shut down piracy rings but underscores the continuous challenges in safeguarding intellectual property rights globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025