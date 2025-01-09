The Global Threat of Illegal Online Pharmacies

The U.S. Trade Representative's annual report has revealed alarming findings: nearly all of the 35,000 online pharmacies worldwide are operating illegally. Consumers risk purchasing ineffective or dangerous drugs from these sources, the report warns. Many such pharmacies mimic legitimate e-commerce platforms, claiming false endorsements from the FDA.

The report highlights the prevalence of counterfeit and pirated products in 19 countries and singles out three dozen online retailers, mainly in Asia, for engaging in illegal activities. Authorities have issued stark warnings about the risks of purchasing prescription drugs from these sites.

Despite efforts to combat piracy, issues persist, including cyberlockers and 'bulletproof' ISPs. The report praises efforts to shut down piracy rings but underscores the continuous challenges in safeguarding intellectual property rights globally.

