Left Menu

Maharashtra Murder Case Sparks Political and Caste Tensions

Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas claims that Walmik Karad, arrested in an extortion case linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, has assets over Rs 100 crore. The murder has ignited caste conflicts and political tensions. Opposition demands resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde due to alleged links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:24 IST
Maharashtra Murder Case Sparks Political and Caste Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political scene is heating up as BJP MLA Suresh Dhas alleges that Walmik Karad, associated with NCP minister Dhananjay Munde and arrested in connection with the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, holds assets exceeding Rs 100 crore. Karad's alleged wealth has drawn the attention of the Enforcement Directorate in 2022.

The gruesome murder of Deshmukh, which reportedly retaliated against his efforts to prevent extortion activities linked to an energy firm, has sparked caste-based conflict. Deshmukh belonged to the Maratha community while most accused are from the Vanjari OBC community, escalating tensions in the Beed region.

Both ruling and opposition party leaders, including Dhas, are demanding Munde's resignation, highlighting his connections to Karad. During a protest, Dhas criticized the police investigation and sarcastically suggested involving television actors to solve the case. This incident underlines ongoing caste and political struggles in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025