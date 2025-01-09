Maharashtra Murder Case Sparks Political and Caste Tensions

Maharashtra's political scene is heating up as BJP MLA Suresh Dhas alleges that Walmik Karad, associated with NCP minister Dhananjay Munde and arrested in connection with the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, holds assets exceeding Rs 100 crore. Karad's alleged wealth has drawn the attention of the Enforcement Directorate in 2022.

The gruesome murder of Deshmukh, which reportedly retaliated against his efforts to prevent extortion activities linked to an energy firm, has sparked caste-based conflict. Deshmukh belonged to the Maratha community while most accused are from the Vanjari OBC community, escalating tensions in the Beed region.

Both ruling and opposition party leaders, including Dhas, are demanding Munde's resignation, highlighting his connections to Karad. During a protest, Dhas criticized the police investigation and sarcastically suggested involving television actors to solve the case. This incident underlines ongoing caste and political struggles in Maharashtra.

