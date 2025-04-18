Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Cow Deaths at Tirumala Goshala

A case has been registered against former TTD Chairman B Karunakar Reddy following claims about cow deaths at SV Goshala. Police have charged him under various sections. YSRCP leaders protested after being denied entry to the site. They accuse TDP of suppressing evidence of neglect.

Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman and YSRCP leader, B Karunakar Reddy, faces police action over accusations of making false claims regarding cow deaths at the SV Goshala. TTD Board member Bhanuprakash Reddy filed a complaint alleging Reddy's claims of 100 cow deaths due to administrative negligence were untrue.

Bhanuprakash Reddy emphasized in his complaint that the spread of these alleged falsehoods has deeply offended the sentiments of devotees. The local police have booked Karunakar Reddy under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the claims.

In a show of dissent, YSRCP leaders organized a protest after being stopped from entering the TTD Gaushala to inspect the situation themselves. The YSRCP has accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led government of hindering access to potential evidence of mismanagement and neglect at the cowshed, while the ruling TDP responded by claiming that the opposition is politicizing cow protection issues.

