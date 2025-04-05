Left Menu

Court Rejects Dhananjay Munde's Appeal Over Maintenance Order

A sessions court rejected Dhananjay Munde’s appeal against a maintenance order favoring Karuna Munde, who claims to be his first wife. The court upheld a magistrate's directive for Munde to pay interim maintenance for Karuna and their daughter, although Munde disputed their marital status and deemed the order arbitrary.

  • Country:
  • India

The sessions court issued a significant decision by dismissing former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's appeal against an interim maintenance order. The order, which Munde sought to challenge, required him to financially support Karuna Munde and their daughter, despite Munde's claim that he was never married to Karuna.

The court upheld the Bandra magistrate's directive for Munde to pay Rs 1,25,000 per month to Karuna Munde and Rs 75,000 for their daughter, maintaining the stance that the relationship constituted a domestic situation warranting support. Munde's request was rejected on grounds that the magistrate's decision was 'arbitrary.'

This case unfolds amid a backdrop of political controversy, following Munde's resignation last month over separate criminal allegations involving an aide. The proceedings highlight ongoing legal debates regarding relationships and obligations under domestic law.

