NHRC Investigates Human Rights Violations in Murshidabad
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is investigating alleged human rights violations in Murshidabad, West Bengal, following violent clashes over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. A team visited refugee camps in Malda where displaced people have sought refuge. The NHRC has mandated a detailed inquiry report within three weeks.
In response to reports of human rights violations, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) dispatched a team to West Bengal's Malda district on Friday. The visit aims to address concerns over unrest in Murshidabad, sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.
The violence claimed three lives and forced many residents to flee their homes in affected Muslim-majority areas of Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur. Refugee camps have since been established in Malda for those displaced by the turmoil.
After receiving a formal complaint regarding the incidents, the NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance and insists on a thorough on-the-spot inquiry. Officials have directed that a comprehensive report be delivered within three weeks, reflecting the gravity of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
