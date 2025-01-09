Uttarakhand Leads with India's First Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand has made history as the first Indian state to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), announced Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the 29th Uttarayani Mela in Bareilly. The UCC aims to unify marriage, divorce, and inheritance laws across communities, excluding Scheduled Tribes, marking a significant legislative milestone for the state.

Dhami also emphasized the state's infrastructure and tourism projects, including the development of the Ganga Corridor in Haridwar and Rishikesh, and the Sharda Corridor aimed at enhancing tourism. Restoration projects at Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham, along with local temple beautification efforts, are set to boost visitor numbers.

Further, the Chief Minister highlighted legal reforms such as anti-conversion and anti-riot laws designed to reinforce governance and security. The state gears up for the 28th National Games, and Uttarakhand's vibrant culture is showcased at the Uttarayani Mela, featuring music, dance, and traditional foods.

(With inputs from agencies.)