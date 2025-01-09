Uttarakhand Leads with India's First Uniform Civil Code
Uttarakhand announced the implementation of India's first Uniform Civil Code, which establishes standardized rules on marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted infrastructure and tourism projects in the state. The UCC is a long-time agenda of the BJP, with Uttarakhand being the first to enact it.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand has made history as the first Indian state to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), announced Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the 29th Uttarayani Mela in Bareilly. The UCC aims to unify marriage, divorce, and inheritance laws across communities, excluding Scheduled Tribes, marking a significant legislative milestone for the state.
Dhami also emphasized the state's infrastructure and tourism projects, including the development of the Ganga Corridor in Haridwar and Rishikesh, and the Sharda Corridor aimed at enhancing tourism. Restoration projects at Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham, along with local temple beautification efforts, are set to boost visitor numbers.
Further, the Chief Minister highlighted legal reforms such as anti-conversion and anti-riot laws designed to reinforce governance and security. The state gears up for the 28th National Games, and Uttarakhand's vibrant culture is showcased at the Uttarayani Mela, featuring music, dance, and traditional foods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP seeks Karnataka Governor's intervention in arrest of MLC CT Ravi, demands inquiry
Akhilesh Yadav questions BJP government's preparedness for Mahakumbh, offers help
"We are fully prepared": Assam BJP Chief on upcoming Panchayat elections
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case related to free bus rides for women, BJP trying to distract AAP from poll campaign: Kejriwal.
Police Inspector suspended for allowing politicos inside station during BJP MLC Ravi arrest