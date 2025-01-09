Illegal Nilgai Hunt Exposed: Man Arrested, Accomplices Escape in Jaipur

A man has been taken into custody for allegedly hunting nilgai in the forests near Chomu town, Jaipur, authorities reported on Thursday. His accomplices managed to escape.

Acting swiftly on a tip-off from local villagers, police officials from Kala Dera, led by Station House Officer Kalam Singh, were quick to respond on Wednesday night.

During questioning, the accused, Vikas, revealed that the gang is led by Kishan Bavaria, who allegedly directed them to hunt five nilgai. Authorities recovered the carcasses of two nilgai and seized 150 live cartridges from the scene. The operation is ongoing to apprehend other gang members involved in the illegal hunt, which violates the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and the Biodiversity Act of 2004, both protecting the nilgai species.

(With inputs from agencies.)