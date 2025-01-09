Diplomatic Silence: US Ambassador Discusses Future Collaborations Amid Adani Controversy
US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, refrained from commenting on legal issues involving Adani Group, highlighting the independence of the US justice system. He emphasized continued US-India partnerships to build capacities, despite allegations against the Adani Group for bribery, which the company has denied.
US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, has declined to comment on the legal proceedings against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani in the United States. Speaking in Mumbai, Garcetti emphasized the independence of the US criminal justice system.
Garcetti expressed optimism about ongoing collaborations between the US and India, highlighting the importance of capacity-building efforts in the region. He noted the significant partnerships with Indian industrialists and the funding of new factories, ports, and other infrastructure.
Despite the controversy involving Adani, he conveyed hope for the continuation of US-India relations, saying it's crucial to stay focused on mutual benefits and foster democratic-led industrial ventures. The Adani Group has denied the bribery charges brought by US prosecutors.
