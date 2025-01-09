Court Addresses Lapse in Serving Legal Warrants

A court in Delhi has called for official action against a police sub-inspector for neglecting to duly serve a non-bailable warrant to a witness in an ongoing case. The lapse was discovered during a session presided over by Principal District and Sessions Judge (Central) Sanjay Garg, who was examining prosecution witnesses from a Hauz Qazi police station case.

The court noted that sub-inspector (SI) Kailash, who was tasked with serving the warrant of attachment and non-bailable warrant (NBW) to a witness named Rashid, did not ensure that the documents reached their intended recipient. The NBW was previously issued due to Rashid's absence despite summons, which was sent to his last known address, the same as for earlier warrants.

As the witness eventually appeared in court and gave a statement regarding his summons notification, the judge emphasized the significance of properly executed legal procedures, underscoring the role of station house officers (SHOs) in aiding court-issued processes. The court has instructed the deputy commissioner of police to investigate the issue and report back by February 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)