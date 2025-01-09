Left Menu

Bombay High Court Calls for Urgent Air Pollution Solutions

The Bombay High Court has expressed concern over recurring air pollution in Mumbai, especially post-Diwali. It suggested banning wood and coal in bakeries and promoting CNG/electric cars. Highlighting the insufficient implementation of prior orders, the court called for immediate and drastic measures to improve the city's Air Quality Index.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:33 IST
Bombay High Court Calls for Urgent Air Pollution Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court, expressing its growing concern over air pollution in Mumbai, questioned whether citizens must endure the annual haze post-Diwali. On Thursday, the court suggested a ban on using wood and charcoal in bakeries while advocating for the adoption of CNG and electric vehicles.

During its deliberations, the division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Girish Kulkarni emphasized the widespread awareness about Mumbai's deteriorating Air Quality Index. The court stressed the urgent need for concrete solutions and action plans to combat the city's poor air quality.

Despite recognizing challenges such as increasing vehicle numbers and construction activities, the court criticized inadequate enforcement of previous orders. It plans to issue detailed directives to government bodies, urging thorough and effective measures to tackle the city's air pollution crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025