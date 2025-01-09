Bombay High Court Calls for Urgent Air Pollution Solutions

The Bombay High Court, expressing its growing concern over air pollution in Mumbai, questioned whether citizens must endure the annual haze post-Diwali. On Thursday, the court suggested a ban on using wood and charcoal in bakeries while advocating for the adoption of CNG and electric vehicles.

During its deliberations, the division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Girish Kulkarni emphasized the widespread awareness about Mumbai's deteriorating Air Quality Index. The court stressed the urgent need for concrete solutions and action plans to combat the city's poor air quality.

Despite recognizing challenges such as increasing vehicle numbers and construction activities, the court criticized inadequate enforcement of previous orders. It plans to issue detailed directives to government bodies, urging thorough and effective measures to tackle the city's air pollution crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)