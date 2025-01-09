Left Menu

Mysterious Death of Watchman at Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic

A watchman named Ramraj was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in a seminar hall at Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic. The police have yet to determine the cause of death, and an investigation is ongoing. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A watchman was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances at Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic's seminar hall on Thursday, according to officials.

The victim, 55-year-old Ramraj from Ram Raipur village, was employed as a watchman at the institution and was found dead in Musafirkhana area, police reported.

The Station House Officer, Vivek Singh, stated that a post-mortem will determine the exact cause of death as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

