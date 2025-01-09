Mysterious Death of Watchman at Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic
A watchman named Ramraj was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in a seminar hall at Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic. The police have yet to determine the cause of death, and an investigation is ongoing. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
A watchman was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances at Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic's seminar hall on Thursday, according to officials.
The victim, 55-year-old Ramraj from Ram Raipur village, was employed as a watchman at the institution and was found dead in Musafirkhana area, police reported.
The Station House Officer, Vivek Singh, stated that a post-mortem will determine the exact cause of death as investigations continue.
