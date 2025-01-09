Mysterious Death of Watchman at Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic

A watchman was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances at Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic's seminar hall on Thursday, according to officials.

The victim, 55-year-old Ramraj from Ram Raipur village, was employed as a watchman at the institution and was found dead in Musafirkhana area, police reported.

The Station House Officer, Vivek Singh, stated that a post-mortem will determine the exact cause of death as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)