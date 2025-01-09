Surrendered Naxals Transition to Mainstream Society Under Karnataka's Rehab Scheme

In a significant development, six Naxals surrendered before Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and were subsequently remanded to judicial custody until January 31 by a special NIA court.

Before their court appearance, these individuals underwent thorough medical examinations at Victoria Hospital in the city.

This surrender represents a notable shift from insurgency, as the ultras expressed their willingness to integrate into mainstream society, facilitated by the state government's rehabilitation efforts that include financial and support measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)