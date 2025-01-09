Left Menu

Sule Demands PMLA Action Against Extortion Accused

NCP working president Supriya Sule calls for a PMLA case against Walmik Karad, accused in an extortion case related to sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder. She questions why the Maharashtra government gives preferential treatment to Karad, who manages a women's empowerment scheme despite his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:46 IST
Sule Demands PMLA Action Against Extortion Accused
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NCP's working president Supriya Sule has demanded that Walmik Karad, who has been arrested in connection with an extortion case, should also face charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Karad's arrest is linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who fought against extortion attempts.

Sule criticized the Maharashtra government, questioning why Karad continues to be involved in the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, despite the serious allegations against him. She emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into both Deshmukh's murder and the death of a Dalit youth in custody.

There has been growing scrutiny on the state's administration after opposition leaders were arrested under the PMLA, leading Sule to ponder why Karad is treated differently. She stressed that timely action could have prevented Deshmukh's tragic death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025