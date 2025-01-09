Sule Demands PMLA Action Against Extortion Accused

NCP's working president Supriya Sule has demanded that Walmik Karad, who has been arrested in connection with an extortion case, should also face charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Karad's arrest is linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who fought against extortion attempts.

Sule criticized the Maharashtra government, questioning why Karad continues to be involved in the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, despite the serious allegations against him. She emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into both Deshmukh's murder and the death of a Dalit youth in custody.

There has been growing scrutiny on the state's administration after opposition leaders were arrested under the PMLA, leading Sule to ponder why Karad is treated differently. She stressed that timely action could have prevented Deshmukh's tragic death.

(With inputs from agencies.)