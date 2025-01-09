Rajasthan's Recruitment Exam Controversy: Pressure Mounts for Cancellation

In Rajasthan, the controversy surrounding the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam-2021 has intensified, with calls for its cancellation gaining momentum. Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, a prominent voice in the demand, has questioned Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma about the delay in cancelling the exam.

Multiple agencies, including the Special Operations Group and the police headquarters, have recommended annulling the exam due to a paper leak scandal. Nonetheless, the state government hesitates as the investigation remains unresolved, citing legal constraints.

The issue has significant ramifications, raising concerns about the legitimacy of law enforcement appointments. The government's inability to reach a decision has led to friction within the party, with Meena expressing frustration and warning of future law and order challenges if the issue remains unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)