New York Court Denies Trump's Sentencing Halt Request

New York's top court has refused Donald Trump's request to stop sentencing related to his conviction for payments made to Stormy Daniels. Trump's legal team argues for presidential immunity, but prosecutors oppose, insisting the case concerns personal conduct. Sentencing is scheduled before his potential inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:58 IST
New York's highest court rejected Donald Trump's appeal to pause sentencing in his conviction over payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The decision marks a blow for Trump, who hopes the U.S. Supreme Court might intervene before sentencing slated for Friday in Manhattan.

Manhattan prosecutors contested Trump's plea for suspension, stating, "There is no basis for such intervention," in their filing, preemptively blocking Trump's attempts to delay the trial amidst unresolved questions of presidential immunity.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records tied to an alleged cover-up of a $130,000 payment to Daniels. While Trump's legal team cites the U.S. Supreme Court's past rulings on presidential immunity, prosecutors argue that personal conduct, not official acts, are at the trial's heart.

