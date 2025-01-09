Trump Faces Legal Hurdle in Hush Money Sentencing

New York's highest court turned down Donald Trump's bid to halt his sentencing in a criminal case involving hush money paid to a porn star, leaving the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump, found guilty of falsifying records, seeks a delay by asserting presidential immunity while appealing.

Manhattan prosecutors filed an opposition to Trump's request for a sentencing stay, arguing there's no legal precedent for such an intervention. District Attorney Alvin Bragg emphasized that the trial court has neither completed final judgment nor reviewed Trump's conviction directly.

The case stems from a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels to silence her prior to the 2016 election, aiming to boost Trump's chances against Hillary Clinton. Trump denies wrongdoing, and though the trial judge suggests no prison time, a guilty verdict remains. Trump's lawyers cite July's Supreme Court immunity decision to bolster their plea for dismissal.

