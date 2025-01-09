Thane Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Rescues 13 Women
Four individuals have been apprehended in Thane district, Maharashtra, for operating a prostitution racket. Acting on complaints, police raided near Kalyan railway station, rescuing 13 women involved in the illegal activity. The rescued women have been relocated to a shelter in Ulhasnagar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:04 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, the Thane police apprehended four individuals believed to be operating a prostitution ring, the authorities revealed on Thursday.
The arrests stemmed from complaints about illicit activities behind the ST bus stop near Kalyan railway station. Police, acting swiftly, detained the accused and rescued 13 women.
Deputy Commissioner Atul Zende confirmed the operation, announcing that the rescued women were relocated to a safe shelter in Ulhasnagar. This marks a substantial effort in curbing illegal activities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- police
- prostitution
- arrest
- raid
- women
- rescue
- Maharashtra
- racket
- Ulhasnagar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Educated women should not be confined to their homes": Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu
Rajasthan: Operation to rescue 3.5-year-old girl from borewell in Kotputli enters Day 3
I will not let scheme of free bus rides for women stop till I am alive: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case related to free bus rides for women, BJP trying to distract AAP from poll campaign: Kejriwal.
Taliban say Pakistani airstrikes have killed 46 people in eastern Afghanistan, mostly women and children, reports AP.