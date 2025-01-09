Left Menu

Thane Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Rescues 13 Women

Four individuals have been apprehended in Thane district, Maharashtra, for operating a prostitution racket. Acting on complaints, police raided near Kalyan railway station, rescuing 13 women involved in the illegal activity. The rescued women have been relocated to a shelter in Ulhasnagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:04 IST
Thane Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Rescues 13 Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Thane police apprehended four individuals believed to be operating a prostitution ring, the authorities revealed on Thursday.

The arrests stemmed from complaints about illicit activities behind the ST bus stop near Kalyan railway station. Police, acting swiftly, detained the accused and rescued 13 women.

Deputy Commissioner Atul Zende confirmed the operation, announcing that the rescued women were relocated to a safe shelter in Ulhasnagar. This marks a substantial effort in curbing illegal activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025