Thane Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Rescues 13 Women

In a significant crackdown, the Thane police apprehended four individuals believed to be operating a prostitution ring, the authorities revealed on Thursday.

The arrests stemmed from complaints about illicit activities behind the ST bus stop near Kalyan railway station. Police, acting swiftly, detained the accused and rescued 13 women.

Deputy Commissioner Atul Zende confirmed the operation, announcing that the rescued women were relocated to a safe shelter in Ulhasnagar. This marks a substantial effort in curbing illegal activities in the region.

