Tragedy Strikes: CISF Constable Takes Life in Rourkela

A CISF constable, Abhinandan PK, tragically ended his life while on duty at the Rourkela Steel Plant in the early hours, police report.

The alarming incident unfolded around 2:30 am when his colleagues, alerted by a gunshot, found Abhinandan had used his service pistol. He was a 23-year-old from Kerala.

Despite being rushed to Ispat General Hospital, Abhinandan was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities are investigating, having sent his body for a post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)