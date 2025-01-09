Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: CISF Constable Takes Life in Rourkela

A CISF constable, identified as Abhinandan PK, took his own life while on duty at the Rourkela Steel Plant. The incident occurred around 2:30 am when he used his service pistol. Colleagues found him after hearing a gunshot. He was pronounced dead at Ispat General Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:52 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)

