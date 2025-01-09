Tragedy Strikes: CISF Constable Takes Life in Rourkela
A CISF constable, identified as Abhinandan PK, took his own life while on duty at the Rourkela Steel Plant. The incident occurred around 2:30 am when he used his service pistol. Colleagues found him after hearing a gunshot. He was pronounced dead at Ispat General Hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:52 IST
- Country:
- India
A CISF constable, Abhinandan PK, tragically ended his life while on duty at the Rourkela Steel Plant in the early hours, police report.
The alarming incident unfolded around 2:30 am when his colleagues, alerted by a gunshot, found Abhinandan had used his service pistol. He was a 23-year-old from Kerala.
Despite being rushed to Ispat General Hospital, Abhinandan was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities are investigating, having sent his body for a post-mortem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
