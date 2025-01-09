Left Menu

Lula Criticizes Meta's Fact-Checking Policy Shift

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has raised concerns over Meta's decision to end its fact-checking program in the U.S. Lula plans to discuss the issue with government officials, stressing the need for tech firms to follow local laws to prevent irresponsible digital communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:02 IST
Lula Criticizes Meta's Fact-Checking Policy Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed concerns on Thursday over Meta's recent decision to discontinue its fact-checking initiative in the United States, describing the move as 'extremely serious.' Lula emphasized the importance of holding digital communications to the same standards as traditional media outlets.

Lula announced plans to meet with government officials to address the implications for Brazil, where the decision has prompted inquiries from prosecutors seeking clarity on whether similar changes will be implemented in the country.

The scrutiny comes as part of a broader investigation into how social media platforms manage misinformation and violence online, underscoring the necessity for tech companies to adhere to Brazilian laws when operating within the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025