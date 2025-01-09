Lula Criticizes Meta's Fact-Checking Policy Shift

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed concerns on Thursday over Meta's recent decision to discontinue its fact-checking initiative in the United States, describing the move as 'extremely serious.' Lula emphasized the importance of holding digital communications to the same standards as traditional media outlets.

Lula announced plans to meet with government officials to address the implications for Brazil, where the decision has prompted inquiries from prosecutors seeking clarity on whether similar changes will be implemented in the country.

The scrutiny comes as part of a broader investigation into how social media platforms manage misinformation and violence online, underscoring the necessity for tech companies to adhere to Brazilian laws when operating within the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)