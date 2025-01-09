Northern Army Commander Reviews Security at LoC

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar made a strategic visit on Thursday to assess the security situation along the Line of Control and in the hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, as confirmed by officials.

During the visit, Kumar, alongside the General Officer Commanding of both the White Knight Corps and the Ace of Spades Division, toured Krishna Ghati and the Counter Insurgency Force (CIF) Romeo headquarters to evaluate the operational readiness.

He praised the personnel for their steadfast dedication and professionalism, urging continued vigilance and alertness in all ongoing operations.

