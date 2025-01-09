Left Menu

Elon Musk Sparks Controversy with Far-Right German Party Endorsement

Elon Musk's choice to publicly support Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is raising alarms. His use of the social media platform X to bolster the party ahead of national elections has heightened concerns about potential political interference. European regulators are closely monitoring his actions.

Elon Musk is once again at the center of controversy as he gears up to host a live-streamed conversation with a leader of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party on his social media platform X. This event takes place against the backdrop of growing apprehensions about his potential influence in Germany's national elections, scheduled for February 23.

This is not Musk's first foray into political engagement. Previously, he has been involved in the U.S. political scene, notably working to re-elect Donald Trump. Now, with the reins of a powerful digital platform often linked to misinformation, Musk's endorsement of the AfD, a party accused of extremism, is raising eyebrows.

Watchdogs from the European Commission will monitor the online chat, as ongoing investigations focus on whether Musk's platform, X, complies with the EU's Digital Services Act. This legislation aims to curb misuse of digital platforms for spreading illegal content, including hate speech and election-related misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

