Supreme Court Upholds Verdict Against Legal Sanction for Same-Sex Marriage

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, dismissed a series of pleas challenging its October 2023 verdict which denied legal sanction to same-sex marriage. A five-judge bench ruled that no errors were evident in the original decision.

While rejecting the review petitions, the justices affirmed that the views expressed in their judgements align with the law. The court also declined a request for an open court hearing of the review pleas, maintaining its standard practice of chamber consideration.

The Supreme Court underscored its commitment to ensuring LGBTQIA++ rights, emphasizing non-discrimination in accessing goods and services. However, legal recognition of same-sex marriages was deemed a matter for Parliament, not judiciary intervention.

