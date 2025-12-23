Left Menu

Historic Verdict in West Bengal: 13 Sentenced for Mob Lynching

A West Bengal court sentenced 13 individuals to life imprisonment for the lynching of a man and his son during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. This marks the state’s first and the country’s second conviction in mob lynching cases. The victims' family is to receive Rs 15 lakh compensation.

In a milestone judicial ruling, a court in West Bengal's Murshidabad district sentenced 13 individuals to life imprisonment on Tuesday for the lynching of a father and son amidst protests related to the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Special public prosecutor Bivas Chatterjee highlighted the significance of this being the nation's second conviction in a mob lynching case, and the first in the state of West Bengal. The incident involved the brutal killing of 72-year-old Haragobinda Das and his 42-year-old son, Chandan Das, at their home on April 12, during a period of widespread unrest.

In addition to their life sentences, the convicts were also assigned concurrent prison terms for dacoity, house trespass, and rioting. While the prosecution sought capital punishment, the court mandated a Rs 15 lakh compensation for the victims' family. The state government is weighing an appeal against the ruling, even as central forces were mobilized to quell the violence triggered by the controversial legislation.

