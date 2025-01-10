Karti Chidambaram Faces New Corruption Charges in Whisky Ban Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated fresh allegations of corruption against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, linking him to questionable financial dealings aimed at rescinding a ban on the sale of Diageo Scotland's whisky products.

This development stands as the fourth legal challenge for Karti, following a 2018 CBI enquiry into his activities. The investigation highlights suspicious transactions between Diageo Scotland, Sequoia Capitals, and Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt. Ltd (ASCPL), a firm associated with Karti.

Accusations suggest monetary transfers occurred under the pretense of consultancy fees while further implicating Karti's influence in unwarranted share transactions, emphasizing substantial overvaluation meant to unfairly benefit Karti.

(With inputs from agencies.)