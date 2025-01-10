Karti Chidambaram Faces New Corruption Charges in Whisky Ban Case
The CBI has filed a corruption case against Karti Chidambaram, son of ex-finance minister P Chidambaram, for allegedly aiding Diageo Scotland by lifting a ban on its duty-free whisky sales in India. Suspicious payments purportedly linked to this case were made to firms reportedly controlled by Karti.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated fresh allegations of corruption against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, linking him to questionable financial dealings aimed at rescinding a ban on the sale of Diageo Scotland's whisky products.
This development stands as the fourth legal challenge for Karti, following a 2018 CBI enquiry into his activities. The investigation highlights suspicious transactions between Diageo Scotland, Sequoia Capitals, and Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt. Ltd (ASCPL), a firm associated with Karti.
Accusations suggest monetary transfers occurred under the pretense of consultancy fees while further implicating Karti's influence in unwarranted share transactions, emphasizing substantial overvaluation meant to unfairly benefit Karti.
