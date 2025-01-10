NBA Game Postponement Due to Wildfires

The NBA has announced the postponement of Thursday's NBA matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets. The decision comes in response to the severe wildfires currently affecting the Los Angeles area.

In a statement, the NBA expressed its concern and support for those impacted by the fires. 'The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time,' the league conveyed.

This decision underscores the widespread disruption caused by the wildfires and emphasizes the NBA's commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)