Messi Jerseys Strengthen Bengal's Bond with 'Beautiful Game'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received a jersey signed by Lionel Messi, symbolizing the strong connection between Bengal and football. She praised Messi as an 'artist with the ball,' underscoring the region's passion for the sport and the admiration for Messi's brilliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 09:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been gifted a jersey personally signed by legendary Argentine footballer Lionel Messi. Describing Messi as an 'artist with the ball,' Banerjee emphasized the profound connection between Bengal and football.

Banerjee expressed the significance of football in her life and that of fellow Bengalis, asserting that the sport is ingrained in their culture and passion runs deep among those who have played in local 'para' fields. Receiving Messi's signed jersey marked a special moment, putting to light the shared admiration for the game.

Praising Messi, Banerjee noted his brilliance on the field and emphasized that the jersey represents the unbreakable bond between Bengal and the 'beautiful game,' underscoring Messi's role as a symbol of footballing excellence that Bengalis cherish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

