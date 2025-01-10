Senate Advances Laken Riley Act Amid Heated Immigration Debate

On Thursday, over half the Senate's Democrats joined Republicans to advance the 'Laken Riley Act,' a contentious bill mandating the detention of undocumented migrants suspected of crimes, even if uncharged. Named after Georgia student Laken Riley, it follows Riley's murder by a previously arrested Venezuelan.

The bill, already passed by the House, reflects the ongoing immigration debate intensified by Trump's campaign promises to address 'migrant crime.' Despite studies showing immigrants commit fewer crimes than native-born citizens, some Democrats are cautiously supporting the bill to propel broader discussions.

Republican Senator Katie Britt argued that the legislation might have saved Riley's life had it been enforced. However, concerns about racial profiling and constitutional rights remain significant, with many viewing the act as weakening due process, especially for DACA recipients.

(With inputs from agencies.)