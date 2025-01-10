Left Menu

Senate Advances Laken Riley Act Amid Heated Immigration Debate

The U.S. Senate moved to debate the controversial 'Laken Riley Act,' which mandates the detention of undocumented migrants suspected of crimes, spearheaded by Trump's anti-immigration agenda. Despite diverse studies indicating lower crime rates among immigrants, bipartisan support emerged, highlighting Trump's influence on immigration issues in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 02:51 IST
Senate Advances Laken Riley Act Amid Heated Immigration Debate
bill

On Thursday, over half the Senate's Democrats joined Republicans to advance the 'Laken Riley Act,' a contentious bill mandating the detention of undocumented migrants suspected of crimes, even if uncharged. Named after Georgia student Laken Riley, it follows Riley's murder by a previously arrested Venezuelan.

The bill, already passed by the House, reflects the ongoing immigration debate intensified by Trump's campaign promises to address 'migrant crime.' Despite studies showing immigrants commit fewer crimes than native-born citizens, some Democrats are cautiously supporting the bill to propel broader discussions.

Republican Senator Katie Britt argued that the legislation might have saved Riley's life had it been enforced. However, concerns about racial profiling and constitutional rights remain significant, with many viewing the act as weakening due process, especially for DACA recipients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025