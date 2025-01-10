Left Menu

New Mexico Supreme Court Overrules Local Abortion Pill Ordinances

The New Mexico Supreme Court invalidated local ordinances restricting abortion pill distribution, defending legislative authority over reproductive care. The court emphasized that these ordinances conflict with state laws permitting abortion, while refraining from addressing potential constitutional violations. Counties sought to leverage the Comstock Act to curb abortion access, prompting judicial intervention.

The New Mexico Supreme Court has struck down local ordinances aimed at curbing the distribution of abortion pills, marking a significant decision in defense of legislative power over reproductive care.

The court's unanimous ruling emphasized that such ordinances undermine the state's legislative framework, which already allows for abortion services. This ruling maintains New Mexico's position as a sanctuary for women seeking abortions, especially those from neighboring states like Texas where restrictive laws have been implemented.

Roosevelt and Lea Counties, along with Clovis and Hobbs towns, had previously enacted ordinances based on the dated federal Comstock Act, invoking it to deter the mailing of mifepristone. The Supreme Court of New Mexico criticized these measures for attempting to impose punitive damages that contravene protected reproductive rights.

