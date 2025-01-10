Kamala Harris Cancels International Trip Amid California Wildfires

The White House announced on Thursday that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has canceled her scheduled visits to Singapore, Bahrain, and Germany. This decision comes in response to the escalating wildfires devastating California, highlighting the administration's priority to manage domestic natural disasters.

The announcement follows a similar decision by President Joe Biden, who also postponed his international travel itinerary. Both leaders are focusing efforts on addressing the challenges posed by the wildfires and ensuring necessary resources and support are allocated.

The wildfires have had a severe impact on the state, prompting urgent governmental action. Harris's trip cancellation underscores the severity of the situation and the administration's commitment to handling this environmental crisis effectively.

