Kamala Harris Cancels International Trip Amid California Wildfires

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has called off her planned visits to Singapore, Bahrain, and Germany because of the ongoing California wildfires. This decision follows a similar move by President Joe Biden, as the administration focuses on addressing the emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2025 05:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 05:42 IST
The White House announced on Thursday that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has canceled her scheduled visits to Singapore, Bahrain, and Germany. This decision comes in response to the escalating wildfires devastating California, highlighting the administration's priority to manage domestic natural disasters.

The announcement follows a similar decision by President Joe Biden, who also postponed his international travel itinerary. Both leaders are focusing efforts on addressing the challenges posed by the wildfires and ensuring necessary resources and support are allocated.

The wildfires have had a severe impact on the state, prompting urgent governmental action. Harris's trip cancellation underscores the severity of the situation and the administration's commitment to handling this environmental crisis effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

