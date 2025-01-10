Hemant Soren Pushes for Jharkhand's Coal Dues Clearance

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called on Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy to expedite the clearance of the state's coal dues, totaling Rs 1.36 lakh crore. This plea was made during a high-level meeting held with senior officials from both state and central governments, along with representatives from Coal India Ltd.

The discussion primarily centered around outstanding mineral royalty payments owed to Jharkhand. The central government, as per an official release, assured that steps would be taken to address the state's financial claims, calling for verification of the claims' authenticity.

In addition to emphasizing the financial aspects, Chief Minister Soren urged for enhanced collaboration between the state and central governments to address challenges related to coal mining and transportation. He stressed the importance of returning lands with completed mining operations to the state government and called for more responsible environmental practices by coal companies.

