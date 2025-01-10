Major Arms Seizure in Manipur's Kakching District

In an operation underscoring the continued vigilance of security forces, a cache of arms and ammunition was seized in Manipur's Kakching district, officials confirmed on Friday.

The operation took place in Sekmaijin Hangool Mayai Leikai, where authorities confiscated multiple firearms, including a 7.62mm self-loading rifle and various makeshift pistols, along with three hand grenades and essential communications equipment.

The seizure marks yet another effort to disrupt illegal arms distribution, a persistent challenge in the region, and reflects the authorities’ commitment to maintaining peace and security, a police officer stated.

