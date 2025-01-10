Left Menu

Crossing Bridges: Paving Paths to Unity in Cyprus

Rival community leaders in Cyprus will meet to discuss opening new crossing points on the ethnically divided island. Talks, facilitated by a U.N. envoy in Nicosia, aim to ease current congestion and enhance confidence-building. Since 1974, Cyprus has been divided between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

  • Cyprus

On January 20, leaders from Cyprus's rival communities will convene to explore the establishment of new crossing points across the ethnically divided island, according to diplomatic and official sources speaking on Friday. The island currently has nine crossings along a 180-kilometer ceasefire line, which divides Greek and Turkish Cypriots. These crossings experience heavy daily usage, leading to long queues and frequent traffic congestion.

Konstantinos Letymbiotis, spokesperson for the Greek Cypriot-led government, expressed a constructive approach towards the talks. He emphasized the hope for mutual sincerity from the other side to facilitate the opening of new crossing points. The dialogue is scheduled to occur between Greek Cypriot leader President Nikos Christodoulides and his Turkish Cypriot counterpart, Ersin Tatar.

A United Nations spokesperson confirmed that the meeting will be hosted at the residence of a U.N. envoy in a buffer zone located in Nicosia, which separates opposing factions. Just last month, 13 relevant political parties endorsed the initiative, viewing additional crossing points as critical for enhancing mutual trust. The discussions have revolved around logistics, considering the crossings span military zones requiring military consent. The island has remained split since the Turkish invasion in 1974 following a brief Greek-supported coup. In April 2003, a crossing initiative unveiled new pathways for tens of thousands of Cypriots, which had been inaccessible for decades.

