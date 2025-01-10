Supreme Court Declines to Examine Nari Shakti Vandan Act Delimitation Challenge
The Supreme Court has refused to entertain petitions challenging the delimitation clause of the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act, which reserves one-third of seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. While one plea was dismissed, the NFIW was advised to seek other legal avenues.
The Supreme Court of India, on Friday, declined to entertain petitions challenging the delimitation clause in the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act. The Act is a landmark legislation that reserves one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.
Presided over by Justices Bela M Trivedi and P B Varale, the bench chose not to examine the pleas filed by petitioner Jaya Thakur and the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW). The court noted that Thakur's petition was rendered invalid as it opposed a bill that had already become law, while the NFIW's challenge was deemed not suitable for Article 32 scrutiny, encouraging them to approach another appropriate forum instead.
The delimitation clause questioned by the NFIW requires constituency redrawing before the law's implementation, which would follow the next census. Despite efforts since 1996, the bill received approval in September 2023, with unanimous support from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and was signed by the President on September 29, 2023.
