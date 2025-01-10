Left Menu

Priestly Protest Sparks Tensions Within Syro-Malabar Church

A group of priests protested at the Angamaly-Ernakulam archdiocese, demanding the removal of the curia. The clash, opposed by the Syro-Malabar Church's Synod, led to calls for disciplinary actions against the demonstrators, who began a hunger strike against curia bureaucratic abuses.

Updated: 10-01-2025 14:19 IST
  • India

A turbulent protest broke out at the Angamaly-Ernakulam archdiocese, leading to clashes among believers. Priests were seeking the dismissal of the newly formed curia.

The protest, covered by various media outlets, saw an intervention by police who helped calm the situation, yet no legal action was taken against participants.

The Syro-Malabar Church's Synod criticized the priests for their actions, which includes a hunger strike, and advised the faithful not to support the demonstrators. Disciplinary measures are being considered for the protestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

