Tragedy in Gaza: Fathers-In-Suffering

Israeli hostages, Hamza Ziyadne and his father Youssef, were found dead in Gaza. Their deaths highlight ongoing struggles amid stalled negotiations to end conflicts and release hostages. Mediators are urging renewed talks with Hamas, as widespread humanitarian crises continue with high casualties and shortages in the region.

Jerusalem | Updated: 10-01-2025 14:32 IST
Tragedy struck in Gaza as Israeli military confirmed the deaths of hostages Hamza Ziyadne and his father Youssef Ziyadne. The two men were discovered dead in an underground tunnel near Rafah, following forensic tests that verified their identities. The family was informed of their tragic fate on Friday.

The bodies were found alongside armed guards from Hamas or another Palestinian militant group. Their deaths, believed to be not recent, remain shrouded in mystery with no clear indication of the cause. Hamas has yet to provide a statement concerning the incident.

The grim discovery comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts from Qatar, the U.S., and Egypt to broker a ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of remaining Israeli hostages. The Hostages and Missing Family Forum is urging the Israeli government to negotiate with Hamas, asserting that earlier action might have saved Youssef and Hamza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

