Tensions in Gaza: Netanyahu's Standoff with Hamas

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu intensifies pressure on Hamas while negotiating for hostages' release, amid resumed attacks in Gaza. Netanyahu supports Trump's emigration plan, rejected by Hamas. As Eid is marked, Palestinian casualties rise, causing international concern. Demonstrations emerge in Israel against resumed military action and alleged threats to democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 16:56 IST
Prime Minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to increase pressure on Hamas in Gaza amid resumed hostilities. The Israeli government asserts ongoing negotiations for the release of hostages, even as it continues its military campaign within the enclave.

Despite accusations of inaction, Netanyahu emphasized that talks are being conducted amidst the conflict, highlighting recent Hamas concessions such as agreeing to release several hostages. However, Hamas remains firm against disarming, as Israel demands.

As Gaza marks Eid, at least 20 Palestinians, including children, have died in recent airstrikes. International attention turns towards the humanitarian crisis as Netanyahu faces internal protests over his administration's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

