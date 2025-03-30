Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal Amid Ongoing Conflict
Hamas has accepted a ceasefire proposal mediated by Egypt and Qatar, as announced by Khalil al-Hayya. The proposal involves the gradual release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Israel, in consultation with the U.S., has submitted a counter-proposal, though it hasn't publicly confirmed agreement yet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 01:01 IST
On Saturday, Hamas announced its acceptance of a ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar, with Khalil al-Hayya hopeful that Israel will not undermine the initiative.
The proposal, which suggests a phased release of Israeli hostages, received positive signals from Israel, according to Egyptian security sources.
While Israel has yet to confirm its acceptance, consultations are ongoing in coordination with the United States, indicating potential progress towards a ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkiye-Israel Tensions Escalate Over Syrian Crisis
Ceasefire Stalemate: Hostages and Humanitarian Aid in Gaza Conflict
Airstrikes in Gaza: Journalists Among Victims Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Fragile Ceasefire Shattered: Airstrike in Gaza
Tragedy in Beit Lahiya: Journalists Among Casualties in Gaza Airstrike