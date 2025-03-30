Left Menu

Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal Amid Ongoing Conflict

Hamas has accepted a ceasefire proposal mediated by Egypt and Qatar, as announced by Khalil al-Hayya. The proposal involves the gradual release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Israel, in consultation with the U.S., has submitted a counter-proposal, though it hasn't publicly confirmed agreement yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 01:01 IST
Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Saturday, Hamas announced its acceptance of a ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar, with Khalil al-Hayya hopeful that Israel will not undermine the initiative.

The proposal, which suggests a phased release of Israeli hostages, received positive signals from Israel, according to Egyptian security sources.

While Israel has yet to confirm its acceptance, consultations are ongoing in coordination with the United States, indicating potential progress towards a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025