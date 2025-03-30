Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal Amid Ongoing Conflict

On Saturday, Hamas announced its acceptance of a ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar, with Khalil al-Hayya hopeful that Israel will not undermine the initiative.

The proposal, which suggests a phased release of Israeli hostages, received positive signals from Israel, according to Egyptian security sources.

While Israel has yet to confirm its acceptance, consultations are ongoing in coordination with the United States, indicating potential progress towards a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)