Lucknow Man Attempts Immolation Amidst Allegations of False Charges

On Friday, a man attempted to set himself on fire with his family outside Vidhan Bhavan, alleging false charges in a land dispute case. The rapid intervention of local police averted the tragedy.

Raj Kamal Rawat, belonging to Kanta village, Lucknow district, accuses authorities of framing him following a shooting incident in September 2024, initiated by Shahenshah. Rawat was arrested based on Shahenshah's statement of events.

Recently released from jail, Rawat describes ongoing harassment by adversaries despite his claims of innocence. The police are probing the incident further to unravel the truth behind these serious accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)