Lucknow Man Attempts Immolation Amidst Allegations of False Charges
A man, alleging false charges, tried self-immolation with his family outside Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Police intervened to prevent the act. The individual, Raj Kamal Rawat, claims a wrongful arrest in an ongoing land dispute case. The incident highlights issues of legal grievances and personal desperation.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, a man attempted to set himself on fire with his family outside Vidhan Bhavan, alleging false charges in a land dispute case. The rapid intervention of local police averted the tragedy.
Raj Kamal Rawat, belonging to Kanta village, Lucknow district, accuses authorities of framing him following a shooting incident in September 2024, initiated by Shahenshah. Rawat was arrested based on Shahenshah's statement of events.
Recently released from jail, Rawat describes ongoing harassment by adversaries despite his claims of innocence. The police are probing the incident further to unravel the truth behind these serious accusations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Harassment Sparks Political Dialogue
Investigation Launched into Sara Netanyahu's Alleged Harassment
Sara Netanyahu's Legal Struggle Intensifies Amid Harassment Allegations
School Scandal Unfolds: Harassment Allegations Ignite Protests in Gorakhpur
Harassment Protest Leads to Attack: Ranjit's Brave Stand