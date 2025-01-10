Wildlife Patrol: Poacher Caught with Goral Meat in Kangra

A forest department team in Kangra's Shahpur area apprehended an individual with goral meat, according to officials on Friday.

Identified as Kaku Ram from Lahri village, the suspect is booked under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, marking the first poaching case this winter in the district.

Poaching has been strictly prohibited in Himachal Pradesh for over forty years. After receiving a tip-off, the forest department set up a barricade to catch the accused. Forest Range Officer Sumit Sharma confirmed the case against Kaku Ram.

(With inputs from agencies.)